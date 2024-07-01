Tudu Mighty Jets embark on training and exposure tour in Portugal

Tudu Mighty Jets have safely arrived in Portugal for a training and exposure tour, where they will participate in the Iber Cup tournament.

The trip, organized by former Mighty Jets player and now FIFA agent Sherrif Deen Mohammed, aims to expose the players to European scouts.

Mohammed's efforts underscore his commitment to giving back to the club by facilitating opportunities for its current roster.

During their stay in Portugal, the team will not only compete in the Iber Cup but also engage in various activities, including sightseeing, to enrich their experience.

The players are hopeful that their performances in the tournament will catch the eyes of scouts, potentially leading to moves to European clubs.

Renowned Ghanaian journalist and ex-Ghana FA Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara has been instrumental in providing information about the tour, highlighting the significance of such initiatives for Ghanaian football.

Tudu Mighty Jets’ trip is part of a broader trend among Ghanaian clubs, who are organizing foreign tours to provide exposure for their players and to prepare for the 2024/25 campaign.

These trips are seen as crucial for the development and visibility of Ghanaian football talent on the international stage.