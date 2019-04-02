Tullow Ghana MD gives thumbs up to Right to Dream Academy

Tullow Oil Ghana Managing Director Kweku Awotwi is lavishing praise on Right to Dream Academy for proving that education and sport can go hand in hand.

The electrical engineer was a special guest on a program in the academy dubbed 'The Dream Show' where he shared his experience to inspire the young [boys and girls] trainees.

Tullow became a partner with Right to Dream Academy Ghana in 2014 and three years later, in June 2017 to be precise, announced its new three-year partnership as Headline Education Sponsor.

This partnership focusses on developing the STEM Programme and creating a legacy within the technical industries in Ghana.

Last year, The Right to Dream robotics team won the local competition and represented Ghana in the World Robofest Championships in Michigan, USA.

"I think Right to Dream is providing a unique opportunity for young men and women [boys and girls] to combine education and sports and provide really amazing opportunities for them,'' Awotwi said.

"They are getting scholarships to go to some of the best schools in the USA and in the UK and being able to build young people to that calibre is really impressive.

"It's something that Tullow as a company and we are one of the big sponsors-feels it's a really worthwhile effort because we are turning out really admirable, impressive young men and women.''

"And some of the alumni from Right to Dream have played for the Black Stars, have played for some of the major soccer leagues in Europe and in the US. We talked about [Abdul Majeed] Waris, King Gyan and various people like that.

"What we are doing now at Tullow is that we are actually working with them to bring in some of the young folks as interns into the company so that they also get some work experience as well as apart of their development.”

By Ibrahim Ridwan Asante [Joy Sports-email: [email protected]]