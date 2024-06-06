Tunisia and Central African Republic victorious in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Tunisia clinched a late 1-0 triumph over Equatorial Guinea as African World Cup qualifiers resumed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane's crucial penalty in Rades propelled the Carthage Eagles to their third consecutive victory, placing them two points clear at the summit of Group H.

The Wednesday fixtures also saw Namibia settling for a draw against Liberia, while Sierra Leone, led by former England Under-21 talent Curtis Davies, secured a 2-1 victory over Djibouti, with Davies netting his maiden international goal.

Elsewhere, South Sudan held Togo to a 1-1 draw, while the Central African Republic emerged victorious against Chad with a solitary goal, maintaining their contention in Group I with a crucial win.

As the qualifiers intensify, Thursday promises another round of thrilling encounters with Mali facing off against Ghana, a fixture that stands out in Group I.

Africa is assured of nine spots in the 2026 finals hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Group winners will secure direct qualification to the prestigious tournament, heightening the stakes in each encounter as teams vie for their place on the global stage.

Wednesday's African 2026 World Cup qualifying results