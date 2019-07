Tunisia laid their bogey against Ghana to rest on Monday night after the penalty-shootout victory in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash.

The Carthage Eagles triumphed 5-4 on penalties after drawing 1-1 at the Ismaila Stadium.

Ghana were unbeaten against Tunisia in a total of seven meetings with six wins and one draw.

The last time the two teams clashed at the Nations Cup was in Gabon 2012 where Andre Ayew netted in extra time to give Ghana a 2-1 quarter-final win in Franceville.