Tunisia open to joint bid with Algeria and Morocco for 2030 World Cup

Tunisia would be open to the idea of a North African bid for the 2030 World Cup along with Algeria and Morocco.

Algeria's sports minister announced earlier this week that his country is to study whether such a bid is feasible.

The president of the Tunisia Football Federation Wadie Jary said "We haven't received any official offers, but we're open to the idea and would like to see it happen."

Officials in Morocco, who have already declared their intention to bid, are yet to respond to the idea.

Morocco last month lost out to a joint North American bid in the vote for the 2026 finals and immediately signaled its intention to try again.

It would be a sixth bid for Moroccans after five previous failures

"Algeria will study a possible candidacy of the Maghreb countries for the organisation of the World Cup," Algeria sports minister Mohamed Hattab told reporters.

An application from the Maghreb with Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia can be achieved through existing infrastructure as well as future projects.

"When we look at our cities, with the sporting and cultural facilities present, we are able to consider that we can host major world events."

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay last year launched a three-nation South American bid to host the 2030 tournament, seeking to mark the centenary of the first World Cup, hosted by Uruguay in 1930.

Morocco and Tunisia played at the World Cup in Russia but were eliminated at the group stage, while Algeria reached the second round in Brazil four years ago.

A Fifa vote to decide the 2030 hosts is not expected before 2022, when the World Cup is headed to Qatar.

Credit: BBC