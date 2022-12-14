Tunisian coach reveals where the game between France and Morocco will be won and lost

CS Sfaxien coach, Hammadi Daou has revealed that the midfield battle between Morocco and France will determine who wins the World Cup semi-final clash.

Morocco made history by becoming the first African country to reach the last four of the World Cup and set up a clash with holders, France.

Ahead of the game, there has been talks of the between PSG teammates Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe, but Daou thinks otherwise.

"Everyone is talking about a confrontation inside the meeting between Mbappe and Hakimi, but the real confrontation will be between the attacking midfielders of the two teams," he told Koora.

"A battle in the middle of the field will make the difference, and we do not forget the strength of the Moroccan national team over the two galleries: Ziyach and Boufal, which the roosters do not possess.

"We are waiting for a big match, and by God's will, the candidacy will be the ally of the Moroccan national team, which deserves what it has achieved so far.

"The Moroccan national team gave a great lesson in the World Cup in Qatar and confirmed that there is no impossible in football thanks to its determination, determination and belief in its ability. From this standpoint, I nominate Al-Aswad to achieve the dream of the final."