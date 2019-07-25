Tunisian giants Esperance unveil Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu

Tunisian champions Esperance Sportive de Tunis have unveiled Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

The midfielder arrived in Tunis on Wednesday and was unveiled on Thursday after signing a four year deal with the three times African Champions.

Bonsu joined the African giants from Asante Kotoko after a good campaign with the Porcupine Warriors last season.

“Tunisia's Esperance completed on Wednesday all the legal proceedings related to the Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu's deal with the arrival of the international transport card (yellow card) to the club management. Kwame spends four seasons with us," Esperance stated.

The 24-year old was a key member of former Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor's side as they reached the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

He also helped the Kumasi based club win the GFA NC Tier I special competition.

"To everyone at Asante Kotoko SC, the management, the technical team, medical team, to my teammates and of course to the fantastic fans who made me feel so special, it was a short but amazing journey with this great club," Bonsu posted on Social Media.

"It is with enormous sadness that I must say goodbye. I will miss you all and wishing you the best of luck for the future."'

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin