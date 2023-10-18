Turkey-based defender Jerome Opoku makes Ghana debut in USA defeat

Istanbul Basaksehir defender, Jerome Opoku has made his Ghana debut in the international friendly against the United States of America.

The England-born centre-back started in the absence of Joseph Aidoo, who picked an injury in the match against Mexico on Saturday.

Opoku endured as difficult first game in the Black Stars jersey as the United States thumped Ghana 4-0 at the GEODIS Park in Tennessee.

The lanky centre-back partnered Nicholas Opoku at the hear of defence with Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah playing at the right and left side of the back four respectively.

The Black Stars were torn apart in a blistering first half display as Giovanni Reyna scored a brace to add to strikes from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balugon.

Despite the defeat to the United States, Opoku is expected to make a return to the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Opoku joined Basaksehir on loan in the summer transfer window, scoring his first goal for the club before the international break.