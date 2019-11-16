Turkey-based Isaac Cofie becomes father for third time- baby girl christened Brianna Serwaa

Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie has welcomed the birth of his third child after his wife Catherine Nyarko successfully delivered a baby girl.

The Sivasspor midfielder posted a picture of him and the baby with the inscription: ''New addition to the Cofie family! Both her and her mom are all great.''

Brianna Serwaa Cofie was born on the 10 November, 2019 in Modena at the Policlinico di Modena hospital.

She is his second daughter after first born Adelaide who is followed by a boy named Darren Andrea.

Cofie married Catherine on 28 December, 2013.

The 28 year old is currently in Italy with his agent Oliver Arthur, who paid Isaac a visit upon hearing the news.

By Richard Gyasi