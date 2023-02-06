Turkey Earthquake: Ghana FA send well wishes to Christian Atsu as search continues

The Ghana FA has joined the million of football fans praying for the survival of midfielder Christian Atsu who has been trapped under a rubble after the earthquake in Turkey.

The unfortunate incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning with reports of over 1,600 people dead.

Turkish publication Star claims a search-and-rescue operation is underway to find the Ghana star after he was caught up in the 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday.

Ex-Blue Atsu, 31, joined Super Lig club Hatayspor from Saudi side Al-Raed last summer.

And several members of his new team had to be rescued by specialists at their homes after the earthquake struck at 4am local time.

But it’s claimed that former Toon ace Atsu and Hatayspor’s sporting director Taner Savut remain missing under rubble at their respective homes.

The earthquake hit hard in Kahramanmaras, where Hatayspor are based.

The Ghana FA has sent it well wishes whilst the search for the Hatayspor midfielder continues.

"We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news"

