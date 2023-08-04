Turkish club Adanaspor make bid for goal-scoring sensation Emmanuel Yeboah

Turkish club Adanaspor have tabled a significant offer of €10.5 million to secure the services of striker Emmanuel Yeboah and Daniel Birligea from Romanian side Cluj.

Adanaspor want to sign both players, an insider at the club have informed Ghanasoccernet.

This comes as no surprise as the Ghanaian forward, often referred to as the '99 Ideas Striker', has attracted attention from multiple clubs, but a deal has yet to be finalised.

Yeboah, 20, joined CFR Cluj from Ghanaian side Young Apostles last year and had a strong debut season, scoring three goals and assisting three others. He was also impressive for Ghana at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, scoring three goals in three games.

Yeboah has already begun the new season on a strong note, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess by finding the net in each of the first two games. Cluj appear open to the possibility of Yeboah's departure, provided the right price is met.

The player's consistent performance and eye-catching talent have made him a sought-after prospect. As negotiations unfold, fans will be watching closely to see if Adanaspor's substantial offer will be enough to secure the services of the attackers, who have the potential to make a significant impact on the Turkish club's offensive capabilities.