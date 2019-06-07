Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir chase Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor

Turkish Super Lig side İstanbul Başakşehir are chasing the signature of Ghanaian youngster Isaac Donkor.

The Kumasi born defender has emerged a top transfer target for the club that finished runners-up in the just ended season.

Donkor, a product of the Inter Milan academy had an outstanding season in Romania with CS Craiova, where he played 34 games as they finished the season in fourth place.

The 23-year old has also attracted interests from other top clubs in Europe with his splendid performances in the Romanian top flight league.

He joined Craiova last season on a three year deal but it appears he might be leaving to Turkey as Başakşehir intensify their quest to sign the young defender.

Donkor previously played for Bari, Avellino and Cesena on loan before making a permanent switch to Cesena.