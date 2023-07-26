Turkish Club Yılport Samsunspor sign Ghana midfielder Kingsley Schindler

Turkish Club Yılport Samsunspor have completed the signing of Ghana international Kingsley Schindler.

In an official statement released by Samsunspor, it was confirmed that the versatile player has agreed to a two-year contract with the option to extend for an additional year.

The club's statement read, "Our club has signed a 2+1 year contract with the middle right wing Kingsley Schindler of the Ghana National Team, who played for the last 1st FC Köln."

"We wish good luck to our athletes and our community," the Turkish club added, welcoming Schindler into their ranks.

With a wealth of experience in the German top-tier and lower leagues, the 30-year-old midfielder is set to bring valuable expertise to his new club in the upcoming Turkish Super Lig campaign.

Schindler made his Black Stars debut earlier this year in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Luanda.