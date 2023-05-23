Turkish giants Besiktas make offer for Leicester City's Daniel Amartey

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey is attracting interest from several clubs as his contract expiration looms in June, with Turkish side Beşiktaş emerging as a potential destination.

The 28-year-old Ghana international, who has predominantly played as a centre-back this season but can also operate as a defensive midfielder, has caught the eye of Beşiktaş manager Şenol Güneş due to his versatility.

Reports suggest that Beşiktaş have made an official offer to Amartey, hoping to secure his services on a free transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The proposed deal is believed to be worth €2.5 million per season, likely net. With just over a month remaining on his current contract, it appears highly likely that Amartey will depart the King Power Stadium as a free agent.

Amartey has also received offers from other Premier League clubs, indicating the interest surrounding the player. However, Beşiktaş are said to be eagerly awaiting his response to their proposal. Should Amartey decline their offer, the Turkish club will turn their attention to alternative targets in their pursuit of defensive reinforcements.

The defender, who has featured in 24 official matches for Leicester this season, has yet to make a significant impact in terms of scoring goals. Nevertheless, his defensive prowess and versatility have made him an attractive prospect for potential suitors.