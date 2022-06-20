Turkish giants Besiktas ready to offer 1.5 million euros to sign Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban 

Besiktas are ready to offer 1.5 million euros to sign Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban from Genoa in the summer transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The Turkish giants are keen on signing the former Trabzonspor to beef up their squad with the addition of Romain Saiss and Gedson Fernandes.

The Ghana international had a good season in Turkey with Trabzonspor and has been spotted as a good option for the center-forward rule due to his knowledge about the league.

The 28-year-old left Trabzonspor at the end of 2020/21 to join Genoa in Italy.

However, his return to the Serie A saw him get relegated with Genoa and Besiktas want to take advantage and sign him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ekuban made 33 appearances for Genoa, scoring two goals and providing two assists as the Red and Blues failed to stay up.

Before leaving Turkey, he was Trabzonspor's star man, ending his last season as the club's top scorer.

He scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in 103 appearances for Trabzonspor.

Ekuban's current contract with the Italian side ends in the summer of 2024.