Turkish giants Besiktas set to announce signing of Daniel Amartey

Besiktas' Sporting Director, Ceyhun Kazancı says they will announce the signing of Ghana defender Daniel Amartey this week after reaching an agreement.

The 28-year-old centre-back has agreed to join Besiktas after parting ways with Leicester City when his contract expired.

The transfer news was reported last month, and now, the Sporting Director has officially announced that both Daniel Amartey and Russian international Daler Kuzyaev will be unveiled as Besiktas players this week.

Kazancı made this announcement during a press conference, as reported by Fanatik.

"We've made progress on Daler Kuzyaev and Daniel Amartey. Both players will be announced this week. We are trying to complete the transfers," Kazancı stated, indicating the club's commitment to finalising the deals.

Before leaving Leicester City, Amartey spent several years at the King Power Stadium, making over 106 appearances in the English Premier League since joining the club from Denmark in 2016. Now, he is set to embark on a new chapter of his career with Besiktas.

At the international level, Amartey has represented Ghana with distinction, earning 48 caps for the senior national team, the Black Stars.