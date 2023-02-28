Turkish giants Fenerbache announce signing of Black Queens midfielder Alice Kusi

Ghanaian footballer Alice Kusi has completed her move to Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe Petrol Ofisi.

The 28-year-old Black Queens midfielder joins the Turkish giants after ending his stay at Spartak Subotica.

"Fenerbahçe Petrol Ofisi Women's Football Team recruited midfielder Alice Kusi, who played in Serbia's ZFK Spartak Subotica team last season," wrote Fenerbache on their official website.

The five-time Ghana capped player spent most of her time in Jordan and Lebanon, where she played for Shabab Al Ordon and SAFA.

She moved to Serbia in 2021 to sign for Spartak Subotica.

In Ghana, she played for Fabulous Ladies in the National Women's League.