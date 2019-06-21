GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Turkish giants Fenerbahce complete massive transfer coup after signing Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah

Published on: 21 June 2019

Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce SK have a completed a massive transfer coup after signing Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah.

The 24-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the Yellow Canaries after snatching him from fellow Turkish side Kayserispor despite being linked with a permanent switch. 

The Ghana international had been reported to have signed a permanent deal with Kayserispor following a stellar campaign last term.

Mensah's parent club  Atlético Madrid suffered a big loss of about €2.4m on the transfer of the midfielder to Kayserispor, as reported. 

However, Fenerbahce have completed a sensational move for the Ghanaian.

The midfield dynamo scored three goals and provided one assist for Kayserispor in a fabolous campaign.

Mensah, capped three times by Ghana, joined Kayserispor on loan from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid last season.

He has previously played on loan at Gatefe, Vitória Guimarães, Kasimpasa.

