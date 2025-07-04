Turkish giants Fenerbahce officially begin talks to sign Ghana star Thomas Partey

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have officially begun talks to sign Ghana international Thomas Partey in the ongoing transfer window.

Partey became a free agent last Monday following the expiration of his contract at Arsenal on June 30, 2025, bringing an end to his five-year spell at the London-based club.

The Black Stars midfielder joined the Gunners in summer 2020 on a five-year deal, making 167 appearances and scoring nine goals across the period.

Despite initial contract renewal talks, the former Atletico Madrid star failed to reach an agreement with the Gunners over a new deal.

However, the experienced midfielder will have to find himself a new club before the commencement of the new season.

And according reports, Fenerbahce have officially begun preliminary talks to sign the highly-rated midfielder this summer.

Meanwhile, Partey is reported to have received a huge offer from a club Saudi Arabia in an attempt to secure the signature of the Ghanaian midfielder at the expense of other clubs.

The Black Stars midfielder, who returned to England last week is expected to make a decision about his future in the coming days.