Turkish giants Galatasaray keen to sign Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah

Published on: 21 November 2019

Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray are interested in signing Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 25-year-old has emerged strongly on the radar of the Lions following his fine displays for Kayserispor.

Mensah joined Kayserispor from Atletico Madrid and has given a significant account of himself since joining.

Multiple reports in Turkey have claimed giants Galatasaray are considering a move for the Ghanaian.

Gala coach Fatih Terim is a huge admirer of the Ghanaian and could swoop for his services in the winter.

The Ghanaian midfielder has scored three goals in a combined 34 appearances since joining.

