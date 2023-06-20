Turkish giants Galatasaray submit offer for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly made a tempting offer to Southampton FC defender Mohammed Salisu, as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

According to reliable sources, the 2022-23 Turkish Super Lig champions have expressed interest in acquiring the services of the Ghanaian international during the summer transfer window.

The Ghana defender, who has decided not to renew his contract with Southampton, is set to become a free agent next summer when his current deal expires. In light of this situation, Galatasaray aims to persuade Southampton to sell the talented defender instead of losing him for nothing next year.

Although Salisu is valued at approximately £15 million, Galatasaray has submitted a £10 million offer to test Southampton's resolve. The Turkish team hopes this bid will convince the English club to part ways with Salisu and secure his services for the upcoming season.

The Ghanaian defender has been a pivotal figure for Southampton, particularly over the past two seasons, delivering consistent performances for the Red and Whites. Unfortunately, Salisu's recent campaign was marred by unfortunate injuries, which limited his appearances during the second half of the 2022-23 season and ultimately contributed to Southampton's relegation to the Championship.

However, Galatasaray is not the only club interested in Salisu. Premier League side West Ham United FC has also expressed their desire to sign the talented defender and is open to negotiating with Southampton for his signature.

As the transfer saga unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Southampton will accept Galatasaray's bid or if other clubs will enter the race for Salisu's services.