Turkish outfit Besiktas keen on signing Dutch-Ghanaian forward Memphis Depay

Besiktas have set sights on securing the services of Dutch international of Ghanaian descent Memphis Depay this summer.

The Turkish outfit are keen on bolstering their squad for the upcoming campaign, and Depay, who plies his trade for Brazilian giants Corinthians has emerged as one of the targets.

The former Manchester United and Barcelona has become a transfer target for European clubs including Besiktas, who are poised to bring the enterprising forward back to Europe.

Despite having an existing contract until 2026, Corinthians are prepared to sanction Depay’s transfer in an attempt to generate revenue for the club.

However, Besiktas, who are keen to sign Depay has already contacted Corinthians and are ready to enter into negotiations for the signing of the attacker this summer.

The forward has been impressive this season, racking up six goals and providing ten assists in 28 appearances across competitions for Corinthians.

Depay, 30, signed a two-year deal with Brazil powerhouse Corinthians in September 2024 after leaving Atletico Madrid, a move some saw as unexpected for a player of his calibre.

Establishing himself as a key cog at the club, Depay won his first prize with Corinthians in March after his outfit triumphed over arch-rivals Palmeiras to lift the Campeonato Paulista