Turkish side Bursaspor set to hijack Patrick Twumasi's move to Gazientep

Turkish second tier side Bursaspor are set to hijack the move of Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi to Super Lig side Gazientep FK.
The Green Crocodiles are reported to have tabled a mouthwatering offer for the attacker, which has left Deportivo Alaves opened to the option.
Patrick Twumasi is in Turkey to finalize talks with Gazientep, however, a good deal from Bursaspor could see the 25-year old make a sharp turn to Bursaspor.
Twumasi is on the verge of leaving Spanish LaLiga side Deportivo Alaves following a disappointing first season with the El Glorisso.
He made only 14 appearances for Alaves last season, most on them from the bench.
Despite the arrival of new manager Asier Geratino, the striker is keen on leaving the club.
The former Astana striker landed in the country on Thursday and is expected to undergo a routine medical test before putting pen to paper by the close of the week.
Abdul Aziz Tetteh and Yusif Rahman Chibsah are the other Ghanaians on the roaster of the club.