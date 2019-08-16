Turkish side Bursaspor set to hijack Patrick Twumasi's move to Gazientep

Turkish second tier side Bursaspor are set to hijack the move of Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi to Super Lig side Gazientep FK.

The Green Crocodiles are reported to have tabled a mouthwatering offer for the attacker, which has left Deportivo Alaves opened to the option.

Patrick Twumasi is in Turkey to finalize talks with Gazientep, however, a good deal from Bursaspor could see the 25-year old make a sharp turn to Bursaspor.