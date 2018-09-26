Turkish side Fenerbahce honour Stephen Appiah with special plaque

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has been honoured by Turkish giants Fenerbahce for his commitment and dedication during his two-and-a-half-year stay at the club.

The former Juventus enforcer and former Uruguay captain Diego Lugano, who was also a cult hero at the club, were presented with plaques before the club's 1-1 draw with Besiktas in the Istanbul derby on Monday.

The pair were presented with framed Fernabahce-themed plaques which had their images by a Board Member of the club Selahattin Baki.

"Like Steve Jobs said "Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do," Appiah wrote on Instagram.

"Though I may not have played there for long, the two and half seasons spent and played for Fenerbahce has never gone unnoticed because man worked hard and the work was done with deep love and dedication."

"Last night, another honour was added to our collections by God's grace. Once again I dedicate this to God, my family and you... Yes, you my dear fans around the world. Your support brought us very far. I'm grateful. En Buyuk Fener."

Appiah joined Fenerbahce in 2005 and left in 2008 after an extended knee-injury layoff and a contract dispute with the club.

He went on to play for Bologna, Cesena and Vojvodina before calling time on his career on June 27, 2015.