Turkish side Trabzonspor activate clause to purchase frontman Caleb Ekuban from Leeds United

Trabzonspor have activated the purchase option to sign Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban for £860,000, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Ekuban is leaving Elland Road after impressing during a season-long loan at the Turkish club.

United manager Marcelo Bielsa has sanctioned the move after revealing the Ghanaian will not be part of his plans for next season.

The 24-year-old has been revived since he joined the Turkish side on a season long loan from the English side.

He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances for Trabzonspor where he has thrived.

The Ghana international managed just two goals in an injury-ravaged career at Leeds United after his high profile move from Albanian side Partizani.

Trabzonspor will splash £860,000 to sign the new Ghana boy on a permanent basis.