GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor eulogizes 'perfect' midfielder Afriyie Acquah after enchanting full debut

Published on: 15 September 2019
Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor eulogizes 'perfect' midfielder Afriyie Acquah after enchanting full debut
Afriyie Acquah in action for Yeni Malatyasor

Afriyie Acquah has been described the perfect midfielder Yeni Malatyaspor needed after a swashbuckling performance in Sunday's 4-0 Super Lig win at Ankaragucu. 

The Ghana international was making his full debut in his second game for the club since joining on a free transfer last month.

Football statistical website whoscored.com rated him as the best midfielder on the pitch with a score of 7.7.

Playing as a defensive midfielder, he touched the ball 86 times, made two key passes with a Passing Accuracy 83.8% and won 1 aerial ball.

The club's Instagram account posted: ''Aradığımız Orta Sahayı Bulduk💪'' meaning ''We have found the midfielder we were looking for.''

 

">https://www.instagram.com/p/B2cIUtIjdQA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12">

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Aradığımız Orta Sahayı Bulduk💪

">https://www.instagram.com/p/B2cIUtIjdQA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Aradığımız Orta Sahayı Bulduk💪

A post shared by BTCTURK YENİ MALATYASPOR (@yeniimalatyaspor) on

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments