Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor eulogizes 'perfect' midfielder Afriyie Acquah after enchanting full debut

Afriyie Acquah has been described the perfect midfielder Yeni Malatyaspor needed after a swashbuckling performance in Sunday's 4-0 Super Lig win at Ankaragucu.

The Ghana international was making his full debut in his second game for the club since joining on a free transfer last month.

Football statistical website whoscored.com rated him as the best midfielder on the pitch with a score of 7.7.

Playing as a defensive midfielder, he touched the ball 86 times, made two key passes with a Passing Accuracy 83.8% and won 1 aerial ball.

The club's Instagram account posted: ''Aradığımız Orta Sahayı Bulduk💪'' meaning ''We have found the midfielder we were looking for.''

