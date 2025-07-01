Turkish Super Lig one of the most difficult in the world – Musah Mohammed

Ghanaian midfielder Musah Mohammed has described the Turkish Super Lig as one of the toughest football leagues globally, citing the quality and experience of players competing there.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Bodrum FK, believes his exposure in the league has equipped him to thrive in any football environment.

Mohammed points to the growing stature of the league, with high-profile figures like JosÃ© Mourinho now managing in Turkey, and top-tier players such as Victor Osimhen playing in the division.

He believes the presence of such talentâ€”both on the pitch and in the dugoutâ€”speaks to the competitiveness and rising global relevance of the Super Lig.

“The Turkish Super Lig is one of the difficult leagues,” he told Joy Sports. “As you see right now, there’s Leroy Sane, he’s at Galatasaray nowâ€¦ so you can see the league has big players and a lot of experienced players.”

“For me to be able to play in the Super Lig, I don’t think I can’t play in any league outside Turkey.”

Mohammed began his career with Ghanaian lower-tier side Bectero before securing trials with Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

He turned professional with Ankaraspor, later featuring for EyÃ¼pspor before making his mark at Bodrum FK, where he stood out in his debut Super Lig campaign.