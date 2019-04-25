Turkish trainer Turmus Umit replaces religious duty bound Rashid Iddi at Inter Allies

Turkish trainer Turmus Umit will replace coach Rashid Iddi on the bench of Inter Allies after the latter left for religious duties.

Inter Allies announced on Wednesday Rashid Iddi has been relieved off his role following his request to leave for his duties as Deputy Chief Imam of the Central Region.

"Rashid Iddi leaves Allies to continue religious duties," a statement on the club's website read.

‪"As per Coach Rashid Iddi’s request to continue his religious duties, Management of the Club agreed and granted Coach Rashid Iddi his request. ‪He is free to return to our Club when he is ready."

His departure meant the club needed a quick fix to the vacant position, hence the appointment of Turmus Umit, a former Arsenal academy coach.

The 58-year old will be taking up the technical advisor role at the club and was spotted on the bench in Inter Allies' defeat to Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

Turmus Umit previously coached Cameroonian Club Racing FC Bafoussam.