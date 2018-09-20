Twenty-seven coaches have applied for Asante Kotoko coaching job - George Amoako

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko George Amoako has disclosed that his outfit have received a total of twenty-seven applications for the vacant coaching job.

Former Bechem United gaffer Vicenzo Alberto, Charles Akunnor, one- time Ghana Premier League champion Yusif Abubakar and Black Starlets coach Abdul Karim Zito are among the tall list who are reported to have put in their CVs for the coveted job.

The Porcupine Warriors job became vacant last week after Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned after only seven months in charge of the club, citing personal reasons for his departure.

"I have received 27 coaching CVs for the Kotoko coaching vacancy job," he revealed.

"By 1st October we will outdoor our new coach. 24 out of the 27 applications are foreigners."

A section of the club’s fans are calling on management to be swift in naming a new trainer before their Golden Clash against regional rivals AshantiGold on Sunday, but Mr. Amoako urged them to keep calm as they are evaluating the applications.

"The supporters should know that they can't appoint a coach for the team. I have a technical brains group who are in charge of appointing a new coach and trust them for the best."

"The new management is working very hard to rebuild Kotoko because working for Kotoko is not easy," he concluded.