Twin brother of Christian Atsu's teammate reports player missing

The twin brother of Christian Atsu's teammate Kerim Alici says he can't reach the right-back following the massive earthquake.

Barş Alici told the Sports Arena that he spoke with his brother after the first earthquake and that he was fine, but that he couldn't reach him after the second earthquake on Monday.

"After the earthquake that happened an hour ago, I couldn't reach him. When I spoke to him in the morning, his health was good. There were only minor scratches and bleeding, nothing too big. Thank God he was awake at night during the Earthquake.

"There was a table. The wall came over them. Then he punched the wall and came out alive. There were teachers and football players who lived in the same apartment. They also came out of the wreckage. Thank God, at least there was no loss of life. I can't reach it after the earthquake that happened an hour ago. Hatay" There are also aftershocks," Alici narrated.

Meanwhile, Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped in rubble following the earthquake.

Search and rescue efforts are underway as the former Chelsea man is reported missing after he was caught up in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

Atsu who plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor was in action on Sunday, scoring a late goal to secure a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa.

Atsu joined Hatayspor on a free transfer last summer after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Raed FC.

Several members of Atsu's had to be rescued after the earthquake, and he is now reported to be among those still missing as a search and rescue operation begins. Taner Savut, the club's sporting director, is also trapped.

The 31-year-old has been capped 65 times by Ghana, scoring nine goals. In 2020, there were reports that Atsu was considering retiring from the national team due to neglect.

Atsu was named player of the tournament when Ghana came second at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

According to officials, more than 1,300 people were killed and 6,000 were injured in the disaster. A magnitude 7.5 aftershock struck Turkey's south hours after the original quake. According to reports, it was felt again in Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Other footballers and athletes have been affected by the upheaval. After a massive aftershock with a magnitude of 7.5 hit Turkey's south hours after the original quake, Hatayspor manager Volkan Demirel's wife shared a tearful message.