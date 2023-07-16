Two Dundee United fans leave touching message for standout Matthew Cudjoe after Cup defeat

Dundee United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted League Two side Spartans on Saturday, 15 July 2023, in the Scottish League Cup but their star man Matthew Cudjoe was singled out for praise.

Blair Henderson’s 11th-minute goal proved enough to secure a heroic 1-0 win.

Two fans were left in awe of the exceptional performance by the Ghana youth international.

The supportive and encouraging message for Cudjoe expresses their admiration for his athleticism and contribution to the Tangerines who seeking a quick return to the Scottish Premiership after their relegation last season.

The phrase: ''Well played today Matty! Best in the team'' which was handwritten highlights the importance of Cudjoe for the Championship side.

Last season, Cudjoe made 12 appearances as Dundee United got evicted from the Scottish top-flight.

The 19-year-old has been identified as the talisman for Jim Goodwin's side.

By Awa Lathan