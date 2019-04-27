Two French clubs in heated race for David Atanga

Two renowned French teams are in a hot race to sign the talented Ghanaian speedster David Atanga for the 2019/2020 European football season.

The 22-year old Ghanaian player who is on loan at Bundesliga II side Greuther-Furth has been the transfer list of six different clubs from both the French Ligue 1 & 2 and the German Bundesliga since January.

According to reliable sources close to the player, these two French clubs have reached advanced stage in their negotiations to bring David who had been likened in the shape of former Ghana Black Stars and Olympic Marsaille’s captain, Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’.

Another source has also revealed that a third team from the French Ligue 2 FC Metz who have secured promotion to the Ligue 1 have also joined the race to bring the winger to France.

One of the source told Ghanasoccernet.com about the player’s desire to play in the UEFA Champions League or the Europa League next season hence, he is being cautious of the decision to join a club in the summer who can give him playing time and an opportunity to also feature in the UEFA competitions.

“You know every players desire is to play in Europe’s top five leagues and also feature in the various UEFA club competitions, and David is looking at a club that present him that opportunity because there are a lot of clubs from France, Germany and even Spain who wants David but he needs to make the right choice, in-terms of playing time, the level of the league and club and also the money” – one of the source said. Atanga has been involved in 27 league games this season for the Kleeblätter and had contributed to eight goals, seven assists and goal.