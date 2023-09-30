Two Ghanaian clubs secure group stage spots in CAF competitions

Ghanaian football fans had reason to celebrate as two of their clubs, Medeama and Dreams FC, secured spots in the group stages of their respective CAF competitions.

Despite a 2-1 defeat in Conakry on Saturday, Medeama secured qualification with a 4-3 aggregate score. Their 3-1 victory in Cape Coast two weeks ago played a crucial role in their qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage.

This achievement marked a historic moment for Medeama, as they reached the group stage in their debut appearance in the competition.

Dreams FC also made Ghana proud by advancing to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. They faced Sierra Leone's Kallon FC in Monrovia and secured a 1-1 draw. With a 3-2 aggregate score in their favour, Dreams FC's qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage was secured.

Both Medeama and Dreams FC have now secured a place in what is often referred to as the "money zone" of the competitions, where they will face tougher opponents and have the opportunity to make their mark on the continental stage.

These achievements reflect the progress and potential of Ghanaian football, giving fans hope for more success in the future.