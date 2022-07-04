Two Ghanaian footballers apprehended in India for not possessing valid travel documents

Two Ghanaian footballers have been arrested by Meghalaya Police in the northeastern part of India for not possessing valid travel documents on Saturday.

A police team intercepted a tourist vehicle bearing registration number along Ummulong village and detected six African nationals and amongst them were two Ghanaians.

The six footballers were proceeding toward East Jaintia Hills district for participating in a football tournament in Mosiang Lamare village, the Superintendent of Police of West Jaintia Hills district, Bikram D Marak, said on Sunday.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the group planned to play a semi-final football match as they were hired by some football clubs.

The Ghanaians among the six people arrested are identified as Enock Kwabena (29) and Moses Zutah (24) possessed valid travel documents.

The duo have since been released from police custody.

The other nationals have been identified to come from Nigeria, Mozambique, Liberia and Guinea who couldn't produce valid travel documents. They are still in police custody.

A case has been registered against those who failed to produce valid travel documents under the Foreigners Act and an investigation is on.