Two Ghanaian referees selected for WAFU Zone B Women Cup of Nations

Two Ghanaian referees Juliet Appiah And Doris Darko will officiate at the 2019 WAFU Zone B Women's Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Appiah, a police officer, has rich experience having officiated in the Ghana Premier League, Division One League and the Women’s League.

Lasy year, the FIFA referee handled matches in the Africa Women Cup of Nations on home soil.

Darko is an assistant list referee for the tournament.

2019 WAFU Zone B Women's Cup of Nations will run from 8-19 May.

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali