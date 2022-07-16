Two-goal hero Baba Alhassan named Man of the Match in Hermannstadt's victory in Romania

Red-hot Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan has been named Man of the Match in Hermannstadt's opening day win over Mioveni in Romania.

Alhassan scored a brace as Hermannstadt began their campaign with a convincing victory at the Stadionul Guz Metan.

The 22-year-old was unplayable as players of Mioveni struggled to contain him, especially in the second half.

Daniel Paraschiv opened the scoring in the 28th minute before a starring display by Alhassan in the second half gave the host all three points.

Alhassan was first sent through by Petrișor Ionuț Petrescu with a defense-splitting pass and the Ghanaian rounded off Mioveni's goalie before coolly slotting home in the 62nd minute.

He doubled his tally five minutes later after a good control in the box before smashing it into the net.

The former Real Valladolid U19 player's display earned him the matchday 1 Man of the Match.

Alhassan helped Hermannstadt secure promotion last season after scoring seven goals in 27 Liga II games.