Two goal hero Kwabena Owusu named Man of the Match in Black Meteors win against Mali

Black Meteors forward Kwabena Owusu was named Man of the Match in Ghana's 2-0 win against Mali at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations on Thursday evening.

The Cordoba attacker silenced his critics after coming off the bench to net a brace as the Black Meteors win to advance to the semi finals of the competition.

The Black Meteors started the game on the back foot as the Malian dominated open play and nearly grabbed the opener but for agile hands of goalkeeper Kwame Baah kept them at bay.

After both teams failed to break the deadlock, Ghana came back from recess looking a different team altogether.

Coach Tanko made a slight tactical switch by replacing Kwabena Owusu with Robin Polley at half time as Ghana went in search of the opener.

Their incessant attacking game paid dividends in the 74th minute when Kwabena Owusu connected superbly to Kingsley Fobi’s pass to hand the Black Meteors the initiative.

The Córdoba striker sealed the win for the side when he poked home a 85th minute goal.