Two RTD graduates Kudus, Adingra in the top 10 most expensive African footballers

Right to Dream Academy graduates, Mohammed Kudus and Simon Adingra have made the list of the ten most expensive players in Africa.

The West Ham United and Brighton stars enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the just-ended season, with Kudus emerging as the player with the most successful dribbles in Europe's top seven leagues.

Meanwhile, Adingra helped Ivory Coast win the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil earlier this year, starring in the final against Nigeria.

According to a list released by CIES Football Observatory, Kudus is the second most expensive player on the continent after his value skyrocketed to 89.6 million Euros, placing him behind only Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.

Adingra is the tenth most expensive player in Africa, with his value set at 47.8 million Euros.

Both Kudus and Adingra had their basic football education at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before leaving for Denmark to continue their careers.

Kudus joined Ajax after an explosive stint at FC Nordsjaelland before subsequently moving to the Premier League while Adingra switched to Brighton, having spent a season on loan at Union Saint Gilloise in Belgium.

Below is the top ten list: