Two South African clubs battling for the services of Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Two South African clubs are in pursuit of the services of former Asante Kotoko coach and Black Stars assistant Maxwell Konadu for the 2023-24 season, and GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Konadu is wanted by the newly promoted South Africa Premier League side Polokwane City, but they face a battle with Black Leopards FC for his services.

Leopards, who were relegated to the third-tier, are back in the second-tier after they bought the status of All Stars, as reported by iDiski Times, even though the deal is yet to officially announced.

Konadu is currently handling Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC, having been in charge since his appointment in September 2021 after leaving Kotoko.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Konadu's contract with Cities allows him to walk away from the club if he receives an offer elsewhere.

"We have been talking to three clubs, and two of those have made official offers," Konadu’s advisor in South Africa, Teboho Pule, told iDiski Times.

"The first team that has made an offer was Black Leopards, and the second one is Polokwane City. We are kind of negotiating on that right now to choose because these offers are different in their own rights.

"The one of Black Leopards is for the head coach position, and that of Polokwane will be for the coach to come and add his expertise in their technical team.

"The other club that I’m not mentioning is because we are yet to receive a formal offer from them, but we have been engaging with them."

Konadu has vast experience in the coaching field, having been an assistant of the Ghana senior national team from May 2012 to March 2019 and also from September 2021 to February 2022.

The former Ghana international and Kotoko player was the assistant coach when the Black Meteors team team won the All African Games in 2011.