U-17 WAFU Zone B: Ghana U-17 boss Laryea Kingston says every participant is a potentia winner

Ghana's U-17 national team coach, Laryea Kingston says every participant of the upcoming 2024 U-17 WAFU Zone B tournament, is a potential winner.

The draw, held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, placed Ghana in Group A alongside football powerhouses Ivory Coast and Benin. Despite the formidable opponents, Kingston maintains a balanced attitude, acknowledging their strength while expressing determination.

"We respect every country that will be playing at the tournament. Each participant is a potential winner. So, we respect everyone. But we’re ready," Kingston assured, speaking to the Ghana FA.

Scheduled from May 15th to May 28th, the tournament will be hosted in Accra, Ghana, promising an electric atmosphere for players and spectators alike

"The technical team and the players are all ready for the tournament. And we’ll take it a match at a time," he reiterated, highlighting the team's focused approach.

As the countdown to kickoff commences, football enthusiasts anticipate an exhilarating spectacle filled with skillful performances and unforgettable moments.