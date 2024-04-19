U-17 WAFU Zone B: We are ready for the tournament, says Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston is brimming with confidence as he declares readiness for the upcoming 2024 U17 WAFU Zone B tournament, set to take place in Accra, Ghana.

After the draw placed Ghana in Group A alongside football powerhouses Ivory Coast and Benin, Kingston maintains a balanced attitude, acknowledging the strength of their opponents while expressing determination.

"We respect every country that will be playing at the tournament. Each participant is a potential winner. So, we respect everyone. But we’re ready," Kingston whose appointment was confirmed on Thursday assured, speaking to the Ghana FA.

With the tournament scheduled from May 15th to May 28th, it promises an electric atmosphere for players and spectators alike.

Preparations for the Black Starlets have been meticulous, with Kingston emphasising mental and physical readiness. "The technical team and the players are all ready for the tournament. And we’ll take it a match at a time," he reiterated, highlighting the team's focused approach to each game.

Beyond showcasing youthful prowess, the U17 WAFU Zone B Tournament serves as a platform for grooming future football stars. With Ghana's illustrious football history and Kingston's leadership, the Black Starlets aim to leave a lasting impression on the tournament.

As the countdown to kickoff commences, football enthusiasts anticipate an exhilarating spectacle filled with skillful performances and unforgettable moments.