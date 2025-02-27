U-20 AFCON: 'Ghana has a strong tradition in youth football' - Ivory Coast coach

Cote d'Ivoire U20 coach, Younes Zerdouk, has praised Ghana's youth team, acknowledging their impressive record in junior football.

The two teams are set to face off in Group A of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on April 26.

Zerdouk recognized the toughness of Group A, which also includes Tanzania, DR Congo, and a second Central African team.

"It's a particularly tough group... DR Congo and Ghana have teams built for this kind of competition," he noted.

Specifically highlighting Ghana's strong tradition in youth football, Zerdouk referenced their 2009 World Cup title.

"Ghana has a strong tradition in youth football, as we remember their World Cup title in 2009 with the generation of Andre Ayew."

Zerdouk also expressed admiration for Tanzania's recent progress and the unknown strengths of the Central African team.

Cote d'Ivoire's best performance at the U20 AFCON was in 2003, when they finished as runners-up, losing 4-3 to Egypt in extra time.

Coach Zerdouk is determined to lead Les Petits Ã‰lÃ©phants to their first-ever U20 African Cup of Nations title.