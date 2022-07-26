U-20 Women’s World Cup: 23 Black Princesses players depart for pre-tournament camping in France

The Black Princesses will depart Accra for France on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to continue their preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Head Coach Ben Fokuo and his team will face the France National U-20 side on Friday, July 29 as part of their preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

‘’Since we started preparations about five weeks ago, the girls have been doing well in training and giving off their best. They put up a good performance in the training matches and it shows they are ready for the tournament ahead” Fokuo told ghanafa.org

“We will be leaving for France to play an international friendly and have our final preparations before we leave for Costa Rica for the tournament. It will be a good test for the team ahead of the tournament.

"The girls are eager to give everything to raise the flag of Ghana high and go far in this competition.

“Everybody is happy and ready for the game against France as it will help strengthen the team. The girls are ready to work hard for the target we have set for ourselves as a team.

“We need the support of Ghanaians as we embark on our sixth consecutive World Cup appearance,” he added.

The Black Princesses will play the U.S.A in their opening game at the Estadio Alejandro Morera on August 11, before they take on the Netherlands and Japan in the other Group D matches.