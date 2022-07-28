U-20 Women's World Cup: Black Princesses coach aims to start tournament with win against USA

Black Princesses coach Ben Fokuo says he is looking forward to winning his first game at the U-20 Women's World Championships, which will be held in Costa Rica next month.

Black Princesses will face the United States in their first match at the Estadio Alejandro Morera on August 11, followed by matches against the Netherlands and Japan.

The team has been preparing for the tournament, which begins on August 10, for some time and left Ghana last night to finish their preparations in France.

“Looking at our group it is very difficult because of our opponents who are currently ahead of us. This is a new year and we know we can also compete and perform against them,” he said.

“We are really prepared to face our opponents. All the countries are strong and tough so we have to work hard.

“My target is to win my first game against the USA. If you win the first game it gives you a lot of motivation.”

The Princesses will be looking to make it out of the group stage for the first time in their sixth appearance after failing in all previous five attempts.