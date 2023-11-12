U-20 Women's World Cup: Black Princesses secure convincing victory over Eswatini in qualifier

Black Princesses of Ghana staged a remarkable comeback to triumph 6-1 over Eswatini in the first leg of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Despite an early setback with a defensive error leading to Eswatini's goal in the 5th minute, Ghana quickly levelled the score at 1-1 when Mercy Attobra capitalised on Beline Nyarko's cross in the 10th minute.

Beline Nyarko redeemed herself by skillfully converting Hellen Alormenu’s cross in the 28th minute, giving the Black Princesses a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

The second half saw the Black Princesses continue their dominance, with Wasiima Mohammed extending the lead with a superb strike in the 49th minute. Success Ameyaa then set up Sarah Nyarko for the fourth goal in the 59th minute.

As the game neared its conclusion, Mercy Attobra secured her brace, sealing a resounding 6-1 victory for the Black Princesses. The team showcased exceptional control in midfield and a potent attack throughout the match.

Looking ahead, Ghana will host Eswatini in the return fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The Black Princesses will aim to maintain their strong performance and secure a spot in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.