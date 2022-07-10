U-20 Women’s World Cup: GFA boss Kurt Okraku believes Black Princesses ‘can go all the way’ in Costa Rica

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku is optimistic about Black Princesses having an excellent U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica next month.

Ghana are placed in Group D, and will face tough sides such as the United States, Japan, and the Netherlands. For the sixth year in a row, the Black Princesses will attempt to advance past the group stage.

"As we start the journey to Costa Rica, it is important we tick all the boxes right and for that reason, we have decided to pay you a visit," Okraku said.

"This journey started long ago, but you have been very dedicated towards the course and achieved the ultimate if qualifying to the World Cup. This is not our first time of qualifying to the World Cup, but this should be the first time we go beyond the group stage and perhaps bring the trophy.

"I do not doubt the quality of talent and quality we have here in this group and we believe with the right levels of support, we can go all the way.

He added: "As you prepare, it is important for all of us to put our eyes firmly on the vision to make our nation great and strong and to sacrifice for our dear country. We can only achieve this if we are focused on the vision, the vision to excel at the World Cup, go beyond the group stage and to touch the trophy."

"It is a vision which is achievable if we remain focused and align ourselves to the technical advise from the technical team."

"For us at the Football Association, we will continue to give you the maximum support and the entire country is strongly behind your campaign. Government is very supportive of what you are doing and so when you go out there to battle, you will not be alone."

The 2022 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup is scheduled to be staged in Costa Rica from Wednesday, August 10 to Sunday, August 28, 2022.