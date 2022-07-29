U-20 Women’s World Cup: Ghana suffer 4-0 defeat to France in friendly

Ghana's Black Princesses struggled in a friendly match against France on Friday, falling 4-0.

The crushing defeat serves as a wake-up call for the team ahead of the U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica next month.

It took just France 15 minutes to ahead with forward Vicki Becho scoring. Seven minutes later, Becho doubled the lead with her second.

Forward Esther Mbakem-Niaro made it three for France three minutes after the halftime break and in the 75th minute, Laurina Fazer scored a penalty.

For France, this is a morale-boosting win heading into the tournament in which they will face Nigeria, Canada and South Korea.

Black Princesses must improve before their first match against the USA. They will also play Japan and Netherlands in the group stage.

Ghana will begin her campaign against the United States on Thursday, August 11, 2022, before facing Japan on Sunday, August 14, and the Netherlands on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Ben Fokuo's side aim to make it out of the group stage for the first time after failing in all the previous five attempts.