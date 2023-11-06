U-20 Women's World Cup: Namibian referee to Officiate Eswatini-Ghana qualifier

Namibian referee Nuusiku Vistoria Shangula has been appointed to officiate the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup third round first leg qualifier between Eswatini and Ghana.

Shangula, a former Namibia international, will lead the match with the support of compatriots Eveline Lungameni Augustinus (Assistant I) and Ndegathetwa Amukuu Olivia (Assistant II). Lesotho's Nteboheleng Theresia Setoko will serve as the Fourth official, while Emma Hendricks from South Africa will take on the role of Match Commissioner for the game.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Lobamba Somhlolo National Stadium. The return leg is set for the following weekend in Ghana.

The Black Princesses, who have displayed impressive performances thus far, aim to secure a victory against Eswatini in this round to advance to the final stage.

The ultimate goal is to qualify for next year's FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup tournament in Colombia. The team's supporters eagerly await the outcome of this crucial qualifier.