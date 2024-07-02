U-20 World Cup: Black Princesses aiming to break group stage curse

Ghana's U-20 women's national football team, the Black Princesses, have begun training for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

Coach Yussif Basigi is determined to finally break the team's streak of failing to advance past the group stage at the World Cup.

"We just started training yesterday and we know what it takes," Basigi told Happy FM. "We have never advanced from the group stage so it is a big task for us to work very hard this time around."

The Black Princesses will be making their seventh consecutive World Cup appearance.

Basigi is clear-eyed about the challenge: progressing is the first hurdle before Ghana can even consider the knockout stages.

Ghana's Group E campaign opens against Austria, followed by matches against New Zealand and Japan.

The tournament kicks off on August 31st and concludes on September 22nd, 2024.