U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors arrive in Morocco for tournament

Black Meteors on Wednesday evening arrived in Morocco for the 2023 U23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The delegation, which included players, technical staff, and officials, arrived in Rabat on Wednesday evening after a pre-tournament training tour in Cairo.

During their stay in Egypt, the Black Meteors played two friendly matches and went through rigorous training sessions in Alexandria and Cairo.

They drew 1-1 with Egypt before thrashing Zamalek 4-1 in their second friendly.

Black Meteors will begin their tournament journey on Sunday, June 25, 2023, when they face Congo in their first group stage match.

The match will be played at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, just one day after the tournament begins.

Following their match against Congo, the Black Meteors will face the tournament hosts, Morocco, in their second group stage match on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, before facing Guinea in the final group.

The primary goal of the Black Meteors is to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris by finishing in the top three at the tournament.